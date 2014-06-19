Jay Z & Beyoncé Deny Their On The Run Tour Has Struggling Ticket Sales

A few messy headlines over the past few days have been reporting that Jay Z and Beyoncé’s highly anticipated On The Run Tour was experiencing poor ticket sales as its set to kick off next Wednesday in Miami.

As it turns out, that widespread rumor has been shot down by their team with the stats to prove it.

Reports Billboard:

Sources close to the Live Nation-produced tour tell Billboard that, as of June 17, the tour has racked up about $86 million in ticket sales and is on a pace to gross close to $100 million from just 19 shows. The source says attendance is on a pace to top 850,000 tickets sold, and a Live Nation rep confirmed to Billboard last night that the tour is indeed nearing that threshold. That’s a whopping nightly take of $5.2 million, and an average attendance of nearly 45,000 per show — well more than two sold-out arena shows would generate in any given market. Numerous shows are sold out, and Live Nation cites “unprecedented” VIP and platinum ticket sales. Those types of numbers would make On The Run one of the most successful tours of the year, with quite possibly the highest per-show average in terms of gross and attendance of any tour on the road this year. That is not unexpected; while both Beyonce and Jay-Z toured extensively in 2013, their audiences do not completely overlap, and their profile as music’s “power couple” gives the pairing the type of “event” status coveted in the live music industry. As to primary sales, if these numbers revealed do play out, it would appear that On The Run could still come up short of an across-the-board sellout, as some of the venues on the route have capacities of as much as 60,000, depending on configurations and production kills.

So much for drama in the Carter empire. Click here for dates and remaining ticket information while supplies last.

—

Photo: Will Alexander/WENN.com