50 Cent Calls Jay Z Overrated, Addresses Kim Kardashian Rumor [Video]

50 Cent has been enjoying a resurgence in notoriety lately, with a new album in stores and a hit cable show on the rise. The Queens rapper is also infamous for is stirring up controversy, which he did on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live where he had words for Jay Z, Kim Kardashian and more.

Fif sat down with host Andy Cohen, who drafted a “truth-or-dare” segment called “Plead The Fifth” which had 50 Cent facing three tough industry-related questions. 50 had the option of “pleading the fifth” on just one of the questions, but he gamely answered them all.

Cohen’s first question asking how was it to be yelled in the face by Beyoncé, who allegedly got into with Fif over a beef regarding her husband. In his typical fashion, the mogul didn’t mince his words and even took a dig at the fight between Jay Z and his sister-in-law, Solange.

“It’s not really bad,” said 50. “Her breath doesn’t smell. It’s one of those things where the paparazzi people are taking pictures of us at the same time. So, how do you respond? There’s no right way to respond.”

He added, “It’s like if you’re in an elevator and you get attacked, you can’t do nothing,” – an obvious dig made even more curious since 50 made a mocking video of the incident.

Cohen also asked if 50 and Kim Kardashian ever hooked up, and then named Jay Z as the most overrated rap artist although he didn’t seem to be trying to dis Hov but who knows?

Do you think 50 Cent took a swipe at Jay Z with his comments? Do you believe what he said about Kim Kardashian? Let us know in the comments.

Check out 50 Cent on Watch What Happens Live in the clip below.

Photo: Bravo