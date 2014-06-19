Action Bronson Talks Concert Antics & Mr. Wonderful LP [Video]

Action Bronson has a star’s persona that materializes on wax and on stage. He recently discussed both sides, his major label debut Mr. Wonderful, and then some with veteran journalist Elliott Wilson on the latest installment of The Truth series.

“My mother always used to call me ‘Mr. Wonderful’ when I f*cked around and sh*t like that,” said Bronsolino about what partially inspired the album title. “When I did something bad, she would just be like, ‘Oh Mr. Wonderful. Look who it is… this f*cking a$$hole, Mr. Wonderful.”

But in taking that title and running with it, Bronson says he’s created his best batch of music yet. Credit that in part to the Queens rapper studying Dr. Dre and all of the little intricacies that he placed in N.W.A’s LPs, as well as his own music.

“That’s how an album should sound. It shouldn’t be based upon your singles, and this and that,” Bronson explained.

Peep what Action Bronson had to say in the footage below.

Photo: YouTube