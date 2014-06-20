Drake In Talks To Promote Blackberry Classic

Drake famously, or infamously, once “freestyled” off of his Blackberry phone. That was five years ago, but reportedly the YMCMB rapper is in talks to formally co-sign the a Blackberry smartphone.

According to Tech Crunch, the “Trophies” rapper is in negotiations to endorse the new Blackberry Classic phone that is due out in November.

Says Tech Crunch:

Our source adds that Drake’s promotion will include the claim that he was involved in the design process of the new smartphone, which again isn’t as far-fetched as you might think – the rapper has apparently resisted the urge to upgrade to BB10 because no device that runs that OS has a physical trackpad, which is among his favorite features of the 9900. If true, Drake’s taste is shared by a lot of C-level executives I’ve talked to, who lament the removal of the function keys as well as the trackpad on the Q10.

Will a Drake co-sign be enough to make you drop your iPhone or Android phone and go back to a Blackberry? Will struggle rappers flock to this phone? Let us know in the comments.

And since we’re on the topic, watch Drake kick bars straight off his Blackberry below.

—

Photo: Instagram