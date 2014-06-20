CLOSE
Home > 50 Cent

Here’s Why 50 Cent Is The Best Kind Of Internet Troll [Video]

Leave a comment

In a recent interview, 50 Cent discussed the topic of Internet trolling and how he became an expert at it.

“I think people like laughing at me. I don’t know why. Why me?” said the Queens rapper to MTV, before admitting he doesn’t take himself very seriously. “To be honest, I don’t take myself seriously. I laugh at myself just as much as I laugh at someone else.”

We think that’s precisely the reason why Fiddy is the best kind of Internet troll. See for yourself in the video clip below.

Get More:
Music News


Photo: MTV

50 Cent Twitter , because the internet

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close