Here’s Why 50 Cent Is The Best Kind Of Internet Troll [Video]

In a recent interview, 50 Cent discussed the topic of Internet trolling and how he became an expert at it.

“I think people like laughing at me. I don’t know why. Why me?” said the Queens rapper to MTV, before admitting he doesn’t take himself very seriously. “To be honest, I don’t take myself seriously. I laugh at myself just as much as I laugh at someone else.”

We think that’s precisely the reason why Fiddy is the best kind of Internet troll. See for yourself in the video clip below.

