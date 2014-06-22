Curren$y – “A Lil Sumthin (Come Up Big On Em)” [Listen]

Curren$y never needs a what or a why when it comes to releasing new music. It just drops unexpectedly like cell phones.

His latest freebie comes in the form of “A Lil Sumthin (Come Up Big On Em)” which is composed by Purpdogg, the sensation behind Drake and Soulja Boy’s “We Made It.” The record possesses all the Jet Life code of ethos while still maintain the jet lagged ambiance.

The New Orleans MC aficionado also had some more good news to coincide with his latest laid-back tune. “First installment of #thedriveintheatre visual pack will be out on Monday (June 23),” he tweeted, referring to his most recent mixtape with the elaborate digital packaging. “Four videos in the first drop.”

Although it seems like it’s always Spitta season, this particular smokey solstice may prove more special than ever. Push play on his newest offering below and feel free to engage in your favorite botanical recreational activity in the process.

—

Photo: Instagram/Lens Anderson