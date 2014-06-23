Big Boi And His Wife Reconcile, Divorce Cancelled

2014 is all about reunions for Big Boi. The OutKast rapper and his wife have reconciled, meaning the divorce she filed for is officially off.

Sherlita Patton filed for divorce last October, and was seeking custody of their 12-year-old son along with child and spousal support. Big Boi said he was going to put up a fight to keep his dough, but the two seemed to have worked out their differences.

TMZ reports that a month ago the couple asked a judge to dismiss the divorce proceedings, which was granted.

OutKast will be performing in Atlanta over three days for their #ATLast homecoming shows from September 26 – 28.

Congrats to Big Boi and Sherlita (still) Patton. As Andre 3 Stacks would say, love will not be defeated.

—

Photo: Instagram