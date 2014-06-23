Dame Dash Talks 360 Deals, Says There’s No Beef With Funk Flex [Video]

Dame Dash has never been one to watch his words, and in recent weeks he’s detailed his disdain for record execs like Lyor Cohen and Joie Manda very candidly. The Harlem native also engaged in public banter with Funkmaster Flex, who joined the fold to defend the latter, but he assured that he has no beef with the Hot 97 DJ during a chat with Vlad TV.

After describing himself as “Slave Broke,” (as in someone who invests his self-made earnings into a business rather than remain gainfully employed), Dash scoffed “that’s Flex money.”

He continued, “You know what, I ain’t even mad at you Flex. I decided that I’m not even f*cking with you no more. You my ni**a. Beef off, pause.” Dash also mentioned Hot 97’s Ebro Darden, who opted not speak with him on a public forum.

Separately, the mogul discussed ludicrousness of 360 deals. Citing his preference to give artists 50-5o partnerships, he said, “I’ve watched them [labels] trick people into thinking that after they’ve built their foundation and they have their show, and all the exposure is done that they need them to go the next level and have them sell their whole entire behind away.”

Hear Dame Dash speak more in the footage below.

