Jay Z and Beyoncé‘s “On The Run” tour is officially off to the races. Like his wife, Hova shared some great looking pics from the lead off show in Miami but also adds rehearsal footage to the mic.

The show is definitely an audio and visual spectacle, and it looks like ticket holders will be certainly getting their money’s worth.

Yes, Hova and Bey clearly like each other. Check out the rehearsal footage below.

—

Photo: YouTube