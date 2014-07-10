Exclusive: DJ Felli Fel, CeeLo Green, & Juicy J Talk “Have Some Fun” During Video Shoot [Video/Photos]

Los Angeles has a million DJs claiming to be curators and whatnot, but DJ Felli Fel actually lets the hits he stamps do the talking for him.

His new record “Have Some Fun” has all the making of a summer staple, with plenty of star power to boost its longevity. Combining the talents of Pitbull, CeeLo Green and Juicy J ensure that fans from all walks of life will have a reason to champion the song.

Hip-Hop Wired was on location for the video shoot which has a concept that stimulates the eyes and brain at the same time. The concept revolves around a dream Felli Fel had that causes him to see the song performed in the future where all the stars have aged, somewhat gracefully. The camera crew even went as far as renting out a ’85 DeLorean to sell the believability of the grand scheme of things.

Shot on location at a mini-mansion in Southern Calif., “Have Some Fun” features and endless color wheel of Bangin’ Candy that one would come to expect from a summertime visual. But as Felli Fel relays to Hip-Hop Wired, the song will be an one-off single with no album attributed to it, but when asked whether it was simply his contribution to the summer, the Heavy Hitters DJ seemed to be able to align with that way of thinking.

“It’s a fun record and I’m a DJ, so if you want to look at like my contribution to the summer, than YES!,” he exclaimed.

Elsewhere, we caught up with CeeLo Green and Juicy J who were taking breathers as their older counterparts shot their scenes. They discussed their verses on the song as well as CeeLo touching on Pharrell giving him the happiest of props and Juicy J’s intent to create his own musical empire.

“Have Some Fun” is currently burning on iTunes now. Take a look at the exclusive behind-the-scenes clip of the video and continue on through the gallery to see pictures of the shoot as well.

[ooyala code=”BpbWdzbjpUMth7jqz9HUsLNNHYsoyoAw” player_id=”16d3592c0566485792a9febd7fbe442b”]

—

Photos: TC

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18Next page »