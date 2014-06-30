Birdman ft. Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan – “Lifestyle” [Video]

Birdman has revitalized Rich Gang, and this time, there’s some new additions to the supporting cast. Proof can be heard on the leading single, “Lifestyle,” featuring Atlanta newcomers Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan, which received a visual treatment.

The clip premiered after last night’s BET Awards. From flying in private jets to cruising through the hood in luxury vehicles, the southern rappers want the world to see how they’re living. And they’re learning from one of the best in Birdman, whose affinity for stunting has been documented in over two decades of Cash Money’s dominance.

Mack Maine, Soulja Boy, and more make cameo appearances.

Peep how Birdman and company get down in the “Lifestyle” video below. Share your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube