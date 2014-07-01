A Book About Eminem’s Career & Impact In Hip-Hop Coming Soon

Eminem Stans should look forward to a new collection of essays titled Eminem and Rap, Poetry, Race: Essays slated to hit shelves this November.

The book will serve as an in-depth probe of Marshall’s career and his overall impact in Hip-Hop with his illustrious catalogue of music. The book will also examine the role of race and many other factors that contributed to his unprecedented success.

Curated by Scott F. Parker with a foreword from Talib Kweli, Eminem and Rap, Poetry, Race: Essays is available for preorder at Amazon.

About:

Eminem is the best-selling musical artist of the 21st century. He is also one of the most contentious and most complex artists of our time. His verbal dexterity ranks him among the greatest technical rappers ever. The content of his songs combines the grotesque and the comical with the sincere and the profound, all told through the sophisticated layering of multiple personae. However one finally assesses his contribution to popular culture, there’s no denying his central place in it. This collection of essays gives his work the critical attention it has long deserved. Drawing from history, philosophy, sociology, musicology, and other fields, the writers gathered here consider Eminem’s place in Hip Hop, the intellectual underpinnings of his work, and the roles of race, gender and privilege in his career, among various other topics. This original treatment will be appreciated by Eminem fans and cultural scholars alike.

