50 Cent Warns Floyd Mayweather Not To Mess With Another Man’s Wife [Video]

50 Cent’s latest Internet trolling might cause him and Floyd Mayweather, Jr. to start beefing again.

On Sunday night (June 29) at the 2014 BET Awards, the boxing champ attempted to speak to T.I.’s wife Tiny (about a month since T.I. and Mayweather got into a brawl in Las Vegas).

When Fiddy heard about what Mayweather tried to do on the red carpet, he posted on Instagram the photo below of Mayweather reaching for Tiny’s elbow at arrivals.

Its accompanying caption read: “Now what the f*ck is champ doing with TI woman again. He think shit sweet man DAMN. Leave the man lady alone floyd. I’m call you to talk.”

Shortly afterward, the Queens rapper went on to post a seemingly lighthearted video poking fun at the boxer for thinking it was a good idea to keep messing with another man’s wife. But something tells us that 50 meant every word and Mayweather might soon catch on.

Peep the video below.

Photo: WENN