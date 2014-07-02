CLOSE
Cam’ron ft. Un Kasa – “Put It In The Sky” [VIDEO]

Cam’ron dusted off Purple City’s Un Kasa for an appearance on “Put It In The Sky” and drops the track’s official video today (July 2). 

It’s a full on Dipset reunion in the visual with faces like Hell Rell and Jim Jones making appearances. The song is from Killa’s just released  First Of The Month EP, which you can grab and listen to right here. All that Diplomats attire seen in the clip can be copped at dopesque.com.

Watch the video for “Put It In The Sky” below. 

