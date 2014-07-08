Common ft. Big Sean – “Diamonds” [Listen]

With July 22 steadily approaching, Common has been rather giving with new records from his upcoming Nobody’s Smiling LP. This time, he returns with a Big Sean-assisted track called “Diamonds.”

Perhaps the most exciting thing about Common’s latest songs are that they range sonically. “Kingdom” is a far cry from “Speak My Piece,” and the same can be said about “Diamonds,” which is a slow tempo cut that displays No I.D.’s range as a producer.

Sean Don assists on the chorus, which is catchy, but can be monotonous at times. His flow in his verse is also very reminiscent of another fan-favorite rapper’s delivery.

Stream Common’s “Diamonds” below. Pre-order Nobody’s Smiling via iTunes.

