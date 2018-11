Well, not quite. In the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the late-night talk show host plays Neil Young and remixes Iggy Azalea’s poppy Hip-Hop hit, “Fancy.”

Just when we think it couldn’t get any weirder Crosby, Stills, and Nash of the Folk Rock supergroup emerge onto the stage.

A little humor goes a long way. Peep the funny in the clip below.

Photo: YouTube