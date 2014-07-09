Future ft. Nicki Minaj – “Rock Star” [LISTEN]

Future drops a cut called “Rock Star,” featuring Nicki Minaj, that didn’t make it on to his latest album, Honest.

Reportedly the song got clipped due to sample clearance issues because its struggle crooned hook interpolates George Michael’s hit “Careless Whisper.”

The frenetic track was produced by DJ Clue. Tell us what you think of this number in the comments and listen to Future and Nicki pontificate on all their ice and all their trees below.

[H/T UHTN]