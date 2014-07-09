B.o.B – No Genre 2 Mixtape [Listen/Download]

Summer is new music season, and Hustle Gang’s B.o.B has offered his contribution. But it’s not just a song, it’s a mixtape titled No Genre 2.

Comprised of 14 new tracks, the project is an indication of Bobby Ray’s growth as an artist and producer. In advance of this release, the ATLien debuted, “Swing My Way,” a Sevyn Streeter-assisted ode to a KP & Envyi’s 90s classic.

The remainder of the tape dons features from fellow Hustle Gang members T.I. and Spodee, as well as Ty Dolla $ign, Kevin Gates, Mila J, and more.

Stream and/or download B.o.B’s No Genre 2 below. Share your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Instagram