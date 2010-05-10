Game Finished Beefing With Jay-Z

Although a one-sided beef can’t be declared as being an actual battle, the name dropping of Jay-Z from the mouth of Game has finally come to a close.

Maybe all those calls for a response were starting the wear the rapper out as Jay clearly had better things to do with his time.

Citing Pharrell and Dre as being the factors in laying down his sword against Hov, Game added that where he plans on going in his career, there will be no point or place for issues with the Brooklyn rapper.

“As far as Jay, he’s a good friend of Pharrell’s and he worked with Jay recently,” said Game while speaking to Yahoo. “I decided, along with [Dr.] Dre and Pharrell, that being at odds with him wasn’t beneficial to what we’re trying to do in the future, so later for that.”

Good idea, because all those years of energy being spent on trying to diss Jay, with his career climbing more, and fans starting to tire of the West Coast rapper’s bi-polar personality, it can only be for the better.

He added, however, that his words for G-Unit will continue to remain negative as he finds it fun at this point to keep joking on his former crew.

Let’s see what he says when The R.E.D. Album comes out because if sales aren’t exceptional, be sure that 50 Cent and company might have something to talk about.