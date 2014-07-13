Lil’ Kim Reveals Royal Reign Baby Pic [Photos]

Lil’ Kim celebrated her birthday (July 11) by sharing a picture of her newborn daughter via Instagram.

The Queen Bee turned the big 4-0 and dropped a pic of baby Royal Reign. The BK native included the following message.

Thank U to all my fans #TeamLilKim #KillerBees #Beehive & friends for the Birthday love. I Love U guys so much and we will be together soon again. On my Birthday I want to share something special with U all…. The greatest gift I have ever received. My princess, Royal !!!!! This is her first picture on the day she was born. It was life changing and I want to share a small piece of my pride and joy with U on my special day today!!! Love U 🙂 🙂 !!!! #HappyBirthdayLilKim #Royal #Reign #RoyalReign #TeamCancer

That’s a lot of hashtags. Peep the pic of baby Royal on the flip.

—

Photo: Instagram/@lilkimthequeenbee

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2Next page »