Cam’ron & A-Trak Unveil Federal Reserve EP Cover [Photo]

It’s hard to believe that Cam’ron spent years in obscurity before his recent return to the spotlight. In recent months, he’s debuted new music, Dipset capes, and promised a collaborative EP with A-Trak called Federal Reserve.

It’s unclear exactly when Killa and the Fool’s Gold Records founder will debut their body of work, but they’ve delivered the official artwork to whet appetites. The duo decided to take a vintage approach on a cover that looks airbrushed. The image shows a pink Lamborghini Gallardo and large bottle of champagne sitting in front of the New York City sky line.

Can it get more Harlem than that?

The revelation of the cover is accompanied by the long-awaited audio for the EP’s leading single “Dipsh*ts.” Find both below. Share your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram