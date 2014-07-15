CLOSE
HomeNews

Wiz Khalifa Ft. Project Pat & Juicy J – “KK” [Video]

Leave a comment

With a new album set to release weeks from now, Wiz Khalifa today drops the video treatment for his latest single “KK,” featuring Project Pat and Juicy J.

The circus meets a fantasy dungeon in the new Khalifa Kush visual. Amid wacky life-sized trinkets and brightly-colored nude chicks, Wiz, Project Pat and Juicy J boast about their favorite past-time –– getting high.

Catch Wiz and the rest of Taylor Gang at the Under the Influence tour this summer. Blacc Hollywood is due out on August 19.

Photo: YouTube

project pat

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close