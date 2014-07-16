Joe Budden On Getting Booed During Total Slaughter: “You Don’t Rap Over Boos”

In a recent chat with Angry Fans Radio, Joe Budden spoke on losing against Hollow Da Don at Total Slaughter and getting booed in the last round.

“It didn’t get to me mentally at all, which is the thing,” he said. “In my profession, you don’t rap over boos. It’s like Rapper 101 to know that if you at a show and niggas is booing, ‘Ya’ll, go ahead and boo. I got paid already.’ I’m either gonna wait for ya’ll to stop or I’m getting the fuck outta here. But in battle rap it’s very different. You gotta deal with it. You gotta rap over it. You can’t let it look like it is affecting you. It wasn’t that I was mad they was booing. I don’t give a fuck about boos. But my thing in my head was, ‘My mic is already bad and I really do have some shit in this third if I could just get it out.’ I can’t fight a bad mic and a million people booing. But once you threaten people that are booing, they’re just gonna boo more. That’s exactly what happened.”

He also touched on feeling “disappointed” with microphone issues at the event. According to him, it was one of the reasons why he couldn’t catch a flow and why, both, he and Hollow felt “underwhelmed” during the event.

Still unsure as to why the crowd began to boo after the audience cheered on in prior rounds, Joey talked about whether or not he’d be ready to battle again should there be a part two.

Photo: YouTube