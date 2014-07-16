Dame Dash’s Lawyer Quits, Blames Outstanding Legal Fees [Photos]

Recently Dame Dash has become a spokesman against culture vultures and corporate influence. His continued advocacy of being independently rich might hit a big snag as his lawyer quit this week, citing that he has not been paid for his services in the last three months.

In a four page court document submitted to the United States District Court, John P. Fazzio, ESQ. requested to be relieved as his counsel in the ongoing lawsuit between Dash and former recording artist Curren$y.

The basis for this motion is two-fold: (a) I have consistently tried to communicate with my client through electronic mail, telephone, text and regular mail, consistently over the last six months regarding the terms of representation and the prosecution of his case and have reached an impasse in the attorney-client relationship due to my client’s refusal to cooperate in his own defense and (b) the Firm has not been paid in full for the services it has rendered to Defendants pursuant to the terms of the representation.

Fazzio also states that since he has not had any communication with his defendent, he is unable to properly represent Dash.

I can no longer hope that Defendants will come around and participate in this litigation and their defense. Without the Defendants’ cooperation and input it is impossible for me to adequately represent them in this matter and comply with the Orders of this Court.

It should be noted that this is the very lawsuit that sparked the former R0c-A-Fella CEO’s slander campaign against current President of Urban Music at Interscope Records Joei Manda. In his last interview with The Combat Jack Show in June, the alleged cake-a-holic said the aforementioned legal battle was on hold. “Curren$y lawsuit is on hold because after the deposition, they wanted to settle with me because I slapped them all with lawsuits, but again, why in the newspaper it didn’t say I sued Warner, that I fought for what I believed in?”

This is not the first time news has broken about Dame’s financial struggles. In October he faced eviction from a mansion he was using in Carmel, New York after piling up over 160,000 dollars in rental fees. Prior to that Dame was hit with a 2.8 million dollar tax lien.

Hopefully that new Cam’ron & A-Trak album will help him advance his current monetary situation. You can view the legal documents in the following pages.

Via The Jasmine Brand

Photo: Youtube

