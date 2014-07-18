CLOSE
Home > Common

Common ft. Lil Herb & Cocaine 80’s – “The Neighborhood” [Listen]

Leave a comment

With Nobody’s Smiling due in stores July 22, Common debuts one last record from the LP called “The Neighborhood,” featuring Lil Herb and Cocaine 80’s.

Proper strings give this track a cinematic feel, and that’s before the past and future of Chicago’s Hip-Hop scene touch the microphone. Common rhymes from the perspective of an OG who’s seen the end result of flirting with street life, while Herb gives a view of what it’s like to trek through the Windy City in it’s current climate.

Production by No I.D. and some buttery vocals by a James Fauntleroy makes this cut a home run.

Pre-order Nobody’s Smiling via iTunes. Stream “The Neighborhood” below.

Photo: Instagram

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close