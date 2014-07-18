Common ft. Lil Herb & Cocaine 80’s – “The Neighborhood” [Listen]

With Nobody’s Smiling due in stores July 22, Common debuts one last record from the LP called “The Neighborhood,” featuring Lil Herb and Cocaine 80’s.

Proper strings give this track a cinematic feel, and that’s before the past and future of Chicago’s Hip-Hop scene touch the microphone. Common rhymes from the perspective of an OG who’s seen the end result of flirting with street life, while Herb gives a view of what it’s like to trek through the Windy City in it’s current climate.

Production by No I.D. and some buttery vocals by a James Fauntleroy makes this cut a home run.

Pre-order Nobody’s Smiling via iTunes. Stream “The Neighborhood” below.

—

Photo: Instagram