Beyoncé Exhibit To Kickoff At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Museum

Beyoncé is the quintessential Pop culture icon. She possesses dynamic musicianship, is an impeccable entertainer, a badass mom and married to a Hip-Hop legend. Not to mention, she’s a fashion forward diva who almost never fails at making headlines for wearing the right threads.

As such, the “Drunk In love” songstress and her prowess as a fashionista will be immortalized with an exhibit set to debut at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. Even more interesting is the section in which the exhibit will display. A division that previously featured only Hall of Famers.

[Via Billboard]

The Rock Hall announced Friday that outfits from Beyoncé’s Super Bowl performance and music videos will debut Tuesday in the Ahmet Ertegun Main Exhibit Hall in its Legends of Rock section, next to iconic pieces from Michael Jackson, David Bowie and Bruce Springsteen.

The exhibit in Cleveland, OH will put on display Beyoncé’s black leotard from her “Single Ladies” music video, Super Bowl performance getup, 2012 MET Gala Givenchy gown and much more.

Pretty doesn’t hurt that bad.

—

Photo: WENN