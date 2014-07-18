Juicy J ft. A$AP Rocky – “Scholarship” [Video]

Nearly a year after debuting Stay Trippy, Juicy J returns with a proper visual for his A$AP Rocky-assisted track, “Scholarship.”

“Say you need some extra cash to pay for college with/ And it just so happens, I got a lot of it/ Spin around the pole while you do a split/ By the end of the night, might ear you a scholarship,” the veteran rapper boasts on the chorus. The majority of the clip takes place in the strip club, thus reaffirming the Juiceman’s vision. Rocky assists with a verse that expresses a similar willingness to “support” exotic dancers.

Some will recall that the Memphis rapper actually awarded a young mother from Florida with a $50K scholarship earlier this year, but not without some controversy.

Peep the visual for Juicy J’s “Scholarship” below.

Photo: WSHH