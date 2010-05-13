DJ Drama, Cam’Ron and Vado Drop “The Boss Of All Bosses 2.5” [Download]

Cam’Ron and DJ Drama surely know how to milk something until it’s dry, but as long as it’s working, why not?

Teaming up with Drama and Vado for the third time, Killa Cam presents the third installment to his mixtape series The Boss Of All Bosses 2.5.

The latest tape gets the assist from features such as Kid Cudi, Fabolous and Drama’s usual team.

“I Don’t Believe N***as” feat. Fabolous

“Brick Breakers”

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/05/18-brick-breakers.mp3

“It’s Our Party”

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/05/11-its-our-party.mp3

Download the mixtape here