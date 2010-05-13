CLOSE
Home > Dj Drama

DJ Drama, Cam’Ron and Vado Drop “The Boss Of All Bosses 2.5” [Download]

Leave a comment

Cam’Ron and DJ Drama surely know how to milk something until it’s dry, but as long as it’s working, why not?

Teaming up with Drama and Vado for the third time, Killa Cam presents the third installment to his mixtape series The Boss Of All Bosses 2.5.

The latest tape gets the assist from features such as Kid Cudi, Fabolous and Drama’s usual team.

“I Don’t Believe N***as” feat. Fabolous

[Check for more music and to download the mixtape after the jump]

“Brick Breakers”

“It’s Our Party”

Download the mixtape here

Camron And Vado , Camron and Vado The U.N. , Gangsta Grillz , hip hop news

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Wu-Tang Clan Announces ‘For The Children’ Documentary For 25th Anniversary [Video]
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close