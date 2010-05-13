Foxy Brown Speaks On Her Temporary Deafness [Video]

“It was 100 percent gone overnight. They don’t even know why…”

Foxy Brown appeared on The Monique Show Wednesday to update fans on where she’s been alongside famed Blaxploitation actress Pam Grier from whom she took the Foxy Brown name.

Things quickly turned emotional for the Brooklyn emcee and she broke down in tears after being greeted by the audience.

When asked by the talk show host about when she lost her hearing in 2005, the ill na na broke it down saying,

“It was 100 percent gone overnight. They don’t even know why…Wednesday night [in 2005], I was up shooting the cover of XXL with Jay-Z, Kanye and LeBron and Thursday morning I woke up and couldn’t hear anything. I was completely deaf, 100 percent….I just knew that God had got me then. Because I kept running and dodging him and he kept giving me signs and little warnings, and they say God will get you first in private and if he don’t get you then, then he’ll get you in public.”

She also recalled being a teenager in the studio with Jay-Z and how she came to pick her Foxy Brown moniker.

“I was 14, 15-years-old, Jay-Z and I were in the studio and we had this hit record. Jay-Z’s like, “What’s your name gonna be?” And I’m like, “I don’t know, I don’t know what to say…what to say.” But I’ve always been a fan of Pam so they came out with, why don’t you say Coffee or Friday Foster or Sheba Baby…but I said, no baby. It’s gotta be Foxy Brown, the one and only!”

