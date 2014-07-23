Casey Veggies Celebrates 21st Birthday With Hennessy [Photos]

Casey Veggies has accomplished a great deal within the music industry before he was able to drink (legally). So it should surprise no one that rest of his life will bring nothing but big things for a bigger future.

Before those days came however, the nutritional MC got lit in West Hollywood at Greystone Manor to celebrate the big 2-1. It’s Cancer season without the chemotherapy and together with Hennessy, partygoers were able to turn up like it was their born day. Hennessy V.S. overfloweth every cup in the room.

Hit-Boy and the HS87 Gang along with comedian DeRay Davis were also in the building.

Although he has yet to release an official studio release, Casey has been comfortably putting out music at his own pace; releasing a compilation mixtape with Rockie Fresh in December and appearing on tracks with IamSu! and King Chip in the recent weeks.

Check out the flicks from the party in the following pages.

—

Photos: Hennessy

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »