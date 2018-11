J. Cole brought his Dollar & A Dream tour to an epic finish with not one, but two sold out shows at L.A.’s Belasco Theater Wednesday night (July 23).

Following his set with Drake in the evening’s first show, Jermaine kept fans on their feet by bringing out hometown hero, Kendrick Lamar for the final show. Not too shabby for a buck.

Peep photos, snippets and more below.

—

Photo: Instagram

