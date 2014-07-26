Big K.R.I.T. ft. Rico Love – “Pay Attention” [Listen]

Cadillactica season, is that you? That appears to be the case, as Big K.R.I.T returns with “Pay Attention,” the leading single from his sophomore LP featuring Rico Love.

Produced by Jim Jonsin, the tune is sonically soothing. Krizzle finds himself in a predicament after doesn’t pursue the woman of his dreams while she’s right in his face. Fortunately for him, things end on a high note.

Cadillactica is due to release on Def Jam Records later this year. Stay tuned for more info and stream “Pay Attention” below.

Photo: Instagram