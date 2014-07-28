Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign – “Shell Shocked” [Video]

The creators of the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film selected rappers Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa, and singer-songwriter Ty Dolla $ign, to craft “Shell Shocked,” the leading single from the film’s soundtrack. After premiering the record last week, fans receive a proper treatment for the record.

“Knock, knock/ You about to get shell shocked,” chants Wiz on the energetic chorus. Artsy visual effects fill the screen as the trio deliver their verses. Meanwhile, viewers will get to see plenty of footage from the actual movie while watching.

Ghost Town Media handled directorial duties for the clip.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles invades theaters on August 8. Stream the vid for “Shell Shocked” below.

—

Photo: YouTube