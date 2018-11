Jay Z dropped Magna Carta Holy Grail over a year ago to a million units in guaranteed sales thanks to Samsung. Yesterday (July 30), Swizz Beatz dropped footage of Hova recording “Versus.”

Swizz, Timbaland and Jay are seen in the studio putting the track together. We could still use a full-length version of said song, though.

What, you thought it always a one take deal? Watch the Instagram footage below and on the following pages.

