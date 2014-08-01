Cam’ron – 1st Of The Month, Vol. 2 [LISTEN]

It’s Friday and right on time, Cam’ron returns with the second installment of his 1st of the Month EP series.

Five tracks make of the body of this project, including the Nicki Minaj and Yummy-assisted cut “So Bad” and the araabmuzik-produced Dipset heater “C.F.W.U. (CANTF*CKWITHUS).” The aforementioned producer created another cut on the EP, which dons a soulful sound that’s shared on remainder of the records as well. In other words, fans pretty much receive that quintessential Killa Cam sound this go around.

Stream Cam'ron's 1st of the Month, Vol. 2 below. Purchase it via iTunes.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired