Chris Brown Announces X Album Release Date

From prison sentences to publicized breakups, life has come at Chris Brown quickly in the past few years. But through it all, fans have only desired one thing –– new music.

Fortunately, the R&B star announces that his long–awaited sixth album, X, is finally on the way. Featuring the anthemic cut “Loyal,” featuring Lil Wayne and Tyga, and the Usher and Rick Ross–assisted “New Flame,” Brown clearly has singles with fire power. It’ll interesting to hear what else he’s cooked up and what surprises the singer has in store – let’s hope that includes a Drake feature.

Mark your calendars, because X releases on September 16. See the artwork Brown released in support of his announcement below.

Photo: Instagram