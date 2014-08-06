Scarface Spits Classics, Plays Nirvana & Jams With Living Colour In NYC [VIDEO]

[ooyala code=”t3N3Znbzp6rBQ7BhAZddt9Ywm0DDOtuv” player_id=”197711d5c76648c8a85c158abe654f39″]

Last night (August 5), Scarface held down the backyard of the ALIFE store in NYC’s Lower East Side as the headliner of their latest ALIFE Sessions series. Also on hand were Heavy Metal legends Living Colour for an intimate but knocking performance.

Despite some off the hook humidity, a noticeably slimmer Scarface looked cool as can be as he prepped for his set and occasionally went into the crowd and kicked it with the people. Those assembled in the rear of the streetwear and sneaker destination were a varied mix of Hip-Hop heads, skater types and in the know individuals who were invited to attend.

Face was on schedule as kicked things off at about 8pm and kicked a pair of his classics, “Look Into My Eyes” and “Damn It Feels Good To Be A Gangster” (which you can watch on the next page) before Living Colour hit the stage and set it on fire with a spirited rendition of “Cult Of Personality.”

But, showing that he has more up his sleeve than a legendary of collection of rap songs, Face donned a guitar and jammed with the band. At one point he began strumming the notes of “Come As You Are.” The Houston rapper urged the crowd to sing along with the lyrics, but not enough people were familiar with the tune.

It was still a damn good night, though.

Photo: aqua

