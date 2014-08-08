Danny Brown Talks “Ghetto Techno” On Made In America [VIDEO]

In the latest episode of Budweiser Made In America Festival, Noisey and Budweiser take to Detroit alongside director Lance Bangs to explore Motor City’s world of music.

On their journey, the team we meets up with Detroit rapper Danny Brown to discuss the mentality of local music fans and artists, and how his native city influenced his music. He also touches on the concept behind “ghetto tech,” which is kin to house music.

See Made In America‘s Made In Detroit episode with the Fool’s Gold’s own, then music legend Kevin Saunderson in the latter half of the clip below.

—

Photo: Instagram