A Clip Of Kanye West’s Unreleased “Robocop” Visual Surfaces [VIDEO]

Surprise, surprise. It appears that Kanye West shot a visual for “Robocop” from his 808s & Heartbreak LP, tough it never surfaced….until now, sort of.

Digital artist Shihan Barbe unveiled a brief look of the video via Instagram a few days ago. West was on a phenomenal creative streak at the time, which can be seen in clip and others that supported the LP. The G.O.O.D. Music founder is dressed to the nines in a dapper tuxedo and is accompanied by his then girlfriend, Amber Rose, in an animated world. The rapper can be seen directing his lines towards Rose, whose body resembles a Barbie Doll.

Sadly, the “Robocob” treatment looks like it has potential, though it’ll quite possibly never surface. See it below.

