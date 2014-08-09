“Drake vs Lil Wayne” Tour Kicks Off In New York [VIDEO]

On paper, the premise behind the “Drake vs Lil Wayne” tour—a joint venture with video game publisher Capcom that requires attendees to use an exclusive app for the full show experience—could leave fans vexed. Last night (August 8), all confusion was dismissed when the YMCMB duo kicked things off in Darien Lake, NY.

Drake and Lil Wayne went toe‒to‒toe, hit for hit during their time on stage. It would also be the first time that the two performed their new collaboration “Grindin” from the latter’s upcoming album, Tha Carter V.

See footage from the “Drake vs Lil Wayne” tour below and on the following pages. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

