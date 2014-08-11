Gucci Mane To Release 8 More Albums In 2014 [Photos]

Gucci Mane has released more music from behind bars than most (or perhaps any) free rapper that we can think of. And that’s far from all, because the rapper announced that he has eight more albums on the way.

The Atlanta rapper’s rant began hours before the announcement with a tweet that was an affirmation of his post-prison plans. “When I Retrun in 2015 Ima turn the rap game upside down #BIGGUCCI,” we wrote. But in the meantime, Gucci will ensure that his reign in the streets continues with a string of projects, beginning with Guwop Vs Gucci on August 15.

That will usher in a body of work from Young Thug (1017 Thug 3: The Finale) on August 29, followed by Brick Factory 2 on September 13 and a collab album by Guwop and Chief Keef titled Big Gucci Sosa, due out September 27. And that’s but half of the expected pool of LPs.

