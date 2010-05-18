Talib Kweli Addresses Illuminati Rumors About Jay-Z And Kanye West [Video]

Brooklyn-bred emcee Talib Kweli and DJ Hi-Tek recently spoke out about the conspiracy theories on the web surrounding Jay Z and many other celebrity ties to the “Illuminati”.

In his interview with VIBE Magazine, Kweli revealed that he read a lot of the literature surrounding conspiracy theories and the illuminati, but believes that it is not real.

“Honestly back in ’95-’96, we read a lot of the conspiracy books, including books about the Illuminati,” Talib said. “It was a part of being young, I’m not saying that we believed the world was ending in the year 2000, but we really were looking at the symbolism of things and against a lot of things. It was a part of being young and foolish.”

Although Kweli feels that there is no such thing as the Illuminati, he states that even if it is true, the power comes from people believing.

“I don’t hang with Jay-Z and Beyonce, so I don’t know what they do,” Kweli continued. “But if they do practice [the cult of the Illuminati], how does that affect you? People fail to realize that things like that only have power when you believe in it, it doesn’t bother me because I know what they do doesn’t affect my life nor my family.”

Before conspiracy theorist start a witch hunt against Talib Kweli, check the interview in detail below.