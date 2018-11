It’s obvious, Iggy Azalea likes riffing Hollywood movies into her videos. Last time it was Clueless, and in her latest clip for “Black Widow,” featuring Rita Ora, Kill Bill serves as the inspiration.

Yes, that’s really Michael Madsen making a cameo in the visual. Director X and Iggy herself directed this one.

Tip is getting paid. Watch the visual for “Black Widow” below.

Photo: YouTube