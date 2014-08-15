YOLO Added To The Oxford Dictionary

If dictionaries paid out royalties, Drake would be looking for a check right. YOLO is among the latest words added to Oxford dictionary.

Reports the Washington Post:

It’s unclear whether Drake will ever reap any royalties for foisting “YOLO” upon American culture in “The Motto,” but maybe he’ll rest easy knowing it’s earned one more speck of legitimacy in the nation’s lexicon.

That’s right: “YOLO” (“you only live once”) is in the Oxford online dictionary.

That’s not to be confused with Oxford’s tonier, more exclusive cousin, the Oxford English Dictionary — the bound and more tightly edited dead-tree format. But it’s still something, right? This isn’t the first time the folks at Oxford Dictionaries have tossed a little love “YOLO’s” way. It was among the runners-up for U.S. word of the year in 2012, but ultimately lost out to “GIF.”