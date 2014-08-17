Chief Keef Previews His Kanye West Collaboration

We usually don’t do “previews” but this one is sort of major. Chief Keef took to Instagram to preview that Kanye West collaboration that’s been in discussion since early in the year called “Nobody.”

You only get about 15 seconds to hear some Sosa crooning about not hearing nobody, though. The song will likely land on the Bang 3 project.

Since we’re discussing the Chicago rapper, you can check out his new video for “Fool Ya” on the flip.

Let us know what you think of Sosa and Yeezy teaming up again in the comments.

Photo: Instagram

