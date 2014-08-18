Jermaine Dupri Sued For Not Paying Assistant For 4 Years

So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri may have picked the wrong time to part ways with Mariah Carey, seeing that he’s just been slapped with a federal lawsuit that could also lead to him separating himself away from a large amount of funds.

A man by the name of Taddrick Mingo is suing Dupri, allegedly saying that he slaved day and night for the music mogul for four years–without seeing one red cent of compensation.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Mingo stated that he worked an average of 65 hours of week from 2010–2014 all under the repeated promise that we would start earning a salary. Each time Mingo would reach a boiling point and confront Dupri, there was always another bout of reassurance that apparently caused him to stick around.

Dupri is certainly no stranger to lawsuits, especially in 2014. A former business partner came at him in February to the tune of $1 million. There is no officially tally how much Mingo is asking for but the suit is asking for four years of back pay, as well as loss of income, damages and all his attorney fees to be paid for.

Photo: Winston Burris/WENN.com