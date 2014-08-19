J. Cole Passionately Speaks About Mike Brown’s Death [Video]

J. Cole had the heart to do something that many artists did not–take his gripes offline and travel to Ferguson, Mo. to experience what’s happening between citizens and police firsthand. Totally devoid of vanity or ulterior motives, the rapper granted just one interview to Complex while in town, during which he explained his reasoning for visiting Ferguson, whether other stars should participate, the trend of police violence and more.

“We didn’t come down here to do no interviews. We didn’t come down here to talk to no press. We came down here to feel it,” said Cole promptly.

Alongside his Dreamville Records family (he purchased their travel and lodging), the Born Sinner poet said that an article written by The Atlantic forced him to face a problem that he was “running from.” But a simple chant of “Damn, that’s f*cked up,” no longer sufficed for the MC. He felt the need to visit and be among the people.

Cole first spoke on Mike Brown’s death on his new track, “Be Free,” but fans can hear him speak in the interview below. Hit the jump to get the point of views of other Dreamville members.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#pbid=556f8260656c47a4ab49bf6f2dde85f3&ec=V5a3BwbzpoaYrfUPO0noq8gTFNo99fq_

—

Photo: Complex

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »