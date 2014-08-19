Watch French Montana On Keeping Up With The Kardashians [VIDEO]

The time when Lamar Odom randomly showed up to the club where Khloe Kardashian and French Montana were partying together was brought to reality TV, on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the latest episode, Kim K met her sister’s new man for the first time, while viewers got to see the whole crew react to what happened upon entering the nightclub. But while Odom looks bad for creeping on his ex, the new beau and Bronx spitter is sure to benefit from exposing himself to a whole new audience, as he publicly pointed out recently.

“I want to capitalize on it,” said French to Billboard about his relationship with a Kardashian. “I’ll get a fan base from everywhere. I just hope I’ll be able to connect with everything that’s going on.”

Haaan.

Photo: YouTube