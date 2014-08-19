Bow Wow To Co-Star In CBS Crime Drama CSI: Cyber

BET ‘s 106 & Park host Bow Wow just caught a sweet side gig. The rapper who wants to be known as Shad Moss will be co-starring in CSI: Cyber, a crime drama that will be making a mid-season premiere on CBS.

Inspired by the work of real-life cyberpsychologist Mary Aiken, the CSI spinoff centers on Special Agent Avery Ryan (Arquette), who heads the Cyber Crime Division of the FBI, a unit at the forefront of solving illegal activities that start in the mind, live online, and play out in the real world. Moss will play Brody “Baby Face” Nelson, a top hacker ordered by a judge to work with Special Agent Ryan “on loan” to assist with a cyber case or go to prison. Nineteen going on 20, Nelson is a savant with cyber intrusions. Growing up without any parental guidance, he joined “Hacktivist” groups for his extended family. His dilemma will be working for the Feds while trying to keep his fingertips out of the Deep Web where he was groomed to be one of the most prolific hackers in the world.

CBS has had success with a rapper in a prominent role on one their hit shows (see: LL Cool J in NCIS: LA) and has high praise for the sometime rapper.

“Bow Wow is a gifted young actor who will have the responsibility, through his character, to set an example for young people who watch the show to ‘do what’s right’ even when you know ‘nothing but wrong,’” saidCSI franchise creator Anthony E. Zuiker, who co-created CSI: Cyber with CSIveterans Ann Donahue and Carol Mendelsohn. “It will be a redemption story and a cautionary tale all wrapped into one. The role of Nelson required someone with deep acting chops and off the charts smarts. Shad Moss is a unique talent that possesses both.” Zuiker, Mendelsohn and Donague executive produce with Jerry Bruckheimer and Jonathan Littman.

But will Bow Wow maintain his hosting duties at 106 & Park. Does this mean his album is never coming out? So many questions.

