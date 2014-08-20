Win Tickets To See Yo Gotti At Drake Vs Lil Wayne Tour!

Chart-topping recording artist and CMG C.E.O. Yo Gotti has joined the hottest tour of the summer, Drake Vs. Lil Wayne. Now’s your chance to win a pair of tics to see all three rap stars take over Camden, New Jersey on August 21!

Entering for a chance to win is dead simple. You must be following @YoGottiKom and @HipHopWired, and answer the following question with the #HHWYoGotti hashtag:

Why should you, of all people, be granted the opportunity to see @YoGottiKom, live?

May the best man/woman win!

—

Photo: Epic Records